CSMC provides live tracking of ‘ghanta gadis’ through mobile app

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) with the assistance of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has developed a citizens-friendly mobile app ‘Majha Swachhatasathi’ providing a platform to track the garbage lifting vehicles (Ghanta Gadis) live or register complaints relating to solid waste.

The app will enable the citizens to know the visiting time of the ‘ghanta gadi’ in their lane or locality. They can do live tracking of the vehicle. The app also mentions the details like the name and contact number of the driver driving the ‘ghanta gadi’ and also contact numbers to register a complaint if any about garbage waste.

The head of the Solid Waste Management Cell (SWMC), Ravindra Jogdand, has appealed to the citizens to download the app in large numbers. He hopes that citizens' active participation will help manage the city's solid waste properly and keep the city clean and tidy.

The CSMC claims that the complaints relating to garbage waste would be settled within 24 hours. One can also demand for the vehicle to lift the waste through app.

The citizens can download the app by visiting the Play Store. The details about the link is https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=livetracking.ekatta.in.