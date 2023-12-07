CSMC raze encroachment on terrace floor of apartment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Acting upon the complaint of the neighbouring flat-owners, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), on Wednesday, demolished an encroachment comprising a ‘pucca’ construction and a tin shed erected on the terrace of a multistorey apartment in Nageshwarwadi.

There are 10 flats in Mukund Apartment, situated at Nageshwarwadi. According to them, the occupant of flat number 8, P N Kulkarni, erected a shed covering an area of 30x 30 feet on the terrace. Later on, he constructed one store room covering a 10x10 feet area on the terrace. Hence, the building residents contacted the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, who then ordered for action. Accordingly, the CSMC served notice to Kulkarni, when his reply to the notice was found unsatisfactory, the CSMC’s anti-encroachment squad with the help of labourers razed down the illegal encroachment on December 7. However, Kulkarni gave an undertaking that he will raze down the tin shed on his own. Under the guidance of the additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi and the deputy commissioner Mangesh Devre, the action was taken by the squad-led by assistant commissioner Ramesh More comprising inspector Syed Jamshed, Shaikh Yunus, labourers and ex-servicemen.