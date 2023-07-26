CSMC receives Rs 384 cr for new water supply scheme

CSMC to invest Rs 800 crore in the project?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news as the Central Government has released an aid of Rs 384.95 crore to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) for completing the ambitious new water supply scheme, on Wednesday. Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) is the nodal agency of the water project. Hence the sanctioned aid will be released to the contractor GVPR Company through MJP.

The new water supply scheme has been included in the Central Government’s Amrit 2.0 Mission. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2740 crore. It may be noted that the Central and the State Governments had sanctioned an aid of Rs 995 crore to the municipal corporation, so far. The civic administration received Rs 384.95 crore on Wednesday. The money will be transferred to the MJP soon, said the municipal corporation sources.

The CSMC will have to share Rs 800 crore as its contribution to the project. It is a major challenge for the civic administration as it is reeling under crisis. Hence it is demanding the state government grant an aid to it so as to contribute its share in the project. The correspondence in this regard is also underway.

Meanwhile, the union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and the state housing minister Atul Save are conducting meetings to review the progress of the water project every month to get the project completed within the deadline.

Meanwhile, the construction of Coffer Dam and Jack Well work in the Jayakwadi dam, apart from the laying of the main water pipeline of 2500 mm diameter from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi is in progress. Out of 39 km, 20 km of water pipeline has been laid down. The pipeline of length 27 km is available. The work of a few elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) in the city has reached the final stage. Meanwhile, in areas where there are no water pipelines, the work of laying pipelines is also going on under the guidance of the concerned administration.