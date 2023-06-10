CSMC removes 22 encroachments from TV Centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today removed 22 illegal constructions made by the shops from the vicinity of T V Centre.

The traders had built raised platforms in front of their shops. Hence the road from Jijau Chowk to the Sambhaji Maharaj statue has been narrowed. There was traffic congestion on a regular basis during the evening on this route. The encroachments were demolished through JCB. The civic squad also removed the debris and cleared the route for traffic.

The second civic squad also removed encroachments causing traffic congestion and narrowing the route from the vicinity of Cidco Bus Stand, Ramnagar to Zhenda Chowk, Pundaliknagar and Jai Bhavani nagar.

Under the guidance of the additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi, the deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane, inspector P B Gaoli, Syed Jamshed, Rameshwar Surase, sanitary officials and others took action. PSI (traffic) Jalil Ahmed also extended support to the drive.