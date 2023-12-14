CSMC removes 25 encroachments from Shahgunj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) with the assistance of the traffic police branch removed 25 encroachers existing in the surroundings of Mahatma Gandhi Statue, Chaman, and Shahgunj.

During the drive, the squad demolished the illegally built raised plinths (oatas) in front of the shops, handcarts and tin sheds and also seized the building materials.

The squad also removed makeshift encroachments which were existing on the road from Chistiya police chowki to GST Office to SBI Bank. The squad seized three steel kiosks and four handcarts from this route. The CSMC will continue taking action tomorrow as well. Meanwhile, the municipal administration has appealed to the shopkeepers and the citizens to voluntarily remove their encroachments to evade action against them.