CSMC removes 75 encroachments from Cidco

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) continued to actively remove encroachments from various sectors of Cidco. The two civic squads, on Monday, removed as many as 75 encroachments from Cidco’s N-5, N-6 and N-8 sectors.

The civic squad demolished 26 illegal constructions (temporary and pucca) existing on the road extended from Bajrang Chowk to Baliram Patil School. Many roads in the vicinity had become narrow lanes. The frequent traffic congestion in them was causing accidents. Hence the civic squad served notices to the owners to remove their encroachments voluntarily in 24 hours.

In the N-5 sector, the squad was active on the road from the GST office to Chistiya Chowk to Avishkar Chowk to Sainagar Chowk. The illegal sheds and extension of shops were removed. The handcarts selling fruits on the side of roads were seized with the material. Action was also taken against washing centres, cosmetic shops, medical shops, juice centres, tea stalls etc.

Under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari, the action was taken by additional commissioner R P Nikam, designated officer Vasant Bhoye, Savita Sonawane, junior engineer (Town Planning) Pooja Bhoge, Cidco’s Meenal Khillare, building inspectors Syed Jamshed, Pandit Gaoli, Mazhar Ali and others.