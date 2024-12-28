CSMC schools to teach German-French languages

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administrator G Sreekanth has initiated efforts to enhance the quality of students studying in municipal corporation schools. The education branch has been provided with a five-point strategy for quality improvement. As part of this initiative, teachers and students from Priyadarshini School in Garkheda and Mukundwadi will be learning German language lessons.

On Saturday, a teacher's conference was held at Priyadarshini School, Mukundwadi centre. The conference was chaired by headmaster Sanjeev Sonar, while the guests of honour included headmaster K B Chaudhary, Bhima Hiwrale from Savitri Control Room, and Tabassum Shaikh.

The teachers from both the schools, all teachers from CBSE schools, subject teachers, and kindergarten teachers attended the conference.

Shashikant Ubale gave a presentation for enhancing quality. The teachers pledged to make efforts to improve quality, promising to learn German and French along with English and to encourage students to learn as well. Sonar made an introductory speech, Tejaswini Desale conducted the event and Chaudhary proposed a vote of thanks.