CSMC seek guidance to regularise 70K properties of green zones

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration has geared up to regularise 70,000 properties built in the Green Zones of the city. The CSMC has started correspondence with the state administration to seek guidance in this core issue. Hence the civic administration is eagerly waiting for the positive response from the government to start further process.

It may be noted that Green Zones are designated as No Development Zones in the development plan. The CSMC administrator recently has decided to de-reserve the Green Zones into Yellow Zones and legalise the existing constructed properties. However, he is unable to take appropriate action due to the absence of the current development plan of the city. Hence he is seeking guidance from the state government to resolve the issue.

Earlier, the CSMC had launched a special drive to regularise illegal properties from Gunthewari Areas under Gunthewari Act. The administration regularised 9,000 properties and also collected a revenue of Rs 125 crore during the drive.