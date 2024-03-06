CSMC serves notice to Watergrace Company

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinaga Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has served a notice to Watergrace Company for flouting norms.

The agency collects biomedical waste from different Government and private hospitals in the city and disposes of it. A separate tender is being published to dispose of the waste with modern technology. BOT Committee was entrusted with the responsibility of examining the terms and conditions of the tender.

The Nashik-based company has been collecting biomedical waste for the past 20 years. The agreement with this company ended last year. CSMC administrator issued orders to implement the tender process to dispose of the water with modern technology. The process took a long time.

Meanwhile, the company was given an extension up to December 31, 2024, as the Corporation had no other option. While releasing the tender, the civic body started inviting proposals from agencies to establish a biomedical waste project on the line of Mumbai’s Bhabha Research Centre.

A total of six companies have shown willingness for the project. For the fresh tendering process, terms and conditions will be prepared after collecting information to be given by these companies. The BOT Committee was entrusted with the responsibility of preparing new terms and conditions. According to sources, the new terms and conditions will be prepared soon.

It was hoped that Watergrace Company would implement the norms after the extension. But, there was no improvement in the functioning of the agency. This was found in the inspection of the Health Department Squad. The sources further said that because of this, a notice was served on Watergrace Company.