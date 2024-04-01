CSMC sets Rs 500 crore collection target in 2024-25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has made a recordable collection of property tax and water tax (Rs 182 crore) in the year 2023-24. This encouraged the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth to set a target collection of property and water taxes of Rs 500 crore for the year 2024-25. He announced the tag ‘Ab ki baar 500 par’ on Monday.

Meanwhile, the CSMC has feted the assessor and collector of tax and deputy commissioner Aparna Thete for her vital role in the recordable collection of taxes, this year.

The civic chief today (on Monday) held a meeting at the headquarters to review the final tax collection figures till March 31. All heads of various sections and ward officers attended the meeting.

The target collection of taxes in 2023-24 was Rs 450 crore, against it the CSMC officials through meticulous planning succeeded in collecting

Rs 182.78 crore. While addressing the meeting, the civic chief underlined the need for extra efforts to enhance the collection of taxes against the target collection of Rs 500 crore in the year 2024-25. He stressed the need to do smart work and planning.

The civic chief said, “I am happy that CSMC superseded the last year’s collection. I would have been happier if the target collection would have been achieved.”

The additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete and additional commissioner Santosh Wahule were also present in the meeting.