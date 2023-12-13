CSMC squad beaten up in Sillekhana

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) squad today released eight cattle which were supposed to be taken for slaughtering illegally. However, after a few hours, the civic squad was called again through sharing a wrong tip and then beat and injured them severely. Kranti Chowk police have registered a case against Ejaz Qureshi, Raju Akbar Qureshi, and two others for assaulting civic personnel.

It is learnt that acting upon the complaints of the people, the livestock inspector Syed Mohammed Talah along with four subordinates reached Sillekhana (near Nutan Colony). In presence of PSI Vikas Khatke, the squad released eight cattle which were tied in the yard of the house of Naser Gani Qureshi on December 12 afternoon. The cattle were meant for illegal slaughtering. However, at 3 pm, the squad again got a tip that a few more cattle had been brought in the above locality. Hence the squad members went to Sillekhana on foot. While they were about to enter the area, Ejaz, Raju and two others stopped them at Bandu Vaidya Chowk. They raised objections to the action taken by the squad and later on, they started beating the civic squad. They were beating with blows and lathis. Meanwhile, the squad did not oppose them as Ejaz was having a sharp knife hooked at his waist. He also beat the squad with a boulder and threatened the squad of dire consequences if seen in the vicinity again. In the meantime, the local residents intervened and separated them from the accused and admitted them to the hospital. “Acting upon the complaint, the case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station. However, all the accused disappeared from the spot after the incident,” said the PSI Prabhakar Sonawane.

Clash with police in last month

Last month, a few accused tried to hurt the police by driving a vehicle on them. It so happened that the crime branch laid a trap to arrest the people, who had stolen the cattle from Mumbai and brought it to Sillekhana on November 5. In this action, Abu Saad Abar Qureshi, Sultan Mohammed Iqbal, Zahur Hasarullah Khan and Aref Qureshi waged an attack on the crime branch team with a sword and also tried to hurt them by driving the vehicle in their direction.