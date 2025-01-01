CSMC starts testing of smart traffic signals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation has set up smart signals at 14 locations in the city. These signals have been installed after studying each intersection, to regulate traffic and reduce pollution at the signals. A testing of the signal at Gajanan Maharaj Chowk was conducted today (on Wednesday).

The civic body has installed signals at 42 locations in the city so far. However, most of these signals are not functioning. At the locations where the signals are operational, there are no timers. Vehicle owners are unaware of how long they will have to wait, which leads to them keeping their vehicle engines running, thus increasing pollution. Besides, signals should be visible to vehicle owners from at least 500 meters away, but at many places, the riders and drivers cannot see the signals, further compounding the problem.

Under the guidance of municipal administrator G Sreekanth, the installation of advanced signals has been undertaken. In the first phase, the work to install 14 signals has begun. A signal has been installed at Gajanan Maharaj Temple Chowk. Out of these 14 signals, nine have been installed through funding granted under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), and five have been installed using municipal funds. These signals have been set up to regulate traffic in the city. For the first time, signals have been installed at locations such as Uddhavrao Patil Chowk near Himayat Baugh, the T-point near Dhoot Hospital, and Cambridge Chowk.

Signals at 10 intersections turned off

According to sources due to a shortage of police personnel, the traffic signals at 10 intersections are kept unoperational. The intersections where signals are off include Mondha Naka, Champa Chowk, Sillekhana Chowk, Telephone Bhavan Chowk, the City Club near Aamkhas Maidan, Jawaharnagar Police Station Chowk, SBOA School, and Kokanwadi Chowk. Even though the signals at these intersections are in good condition, they are being kept off by the police department.