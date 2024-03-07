CSMC starts widening of Roshan Gate - Manzoorpura Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The additional commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), Saurabh Joshi, today informed that the office will be starting the widening of the road extending from Roshan Gate to Manzoorpura, from tomorrow (Friday). The civic authorities completed the marking of affected properties falling on this road last week.

The drive will start from Roshan Gate and there is no opposition to it from the citizens. It is learned that the municipal corporation is yet to distribute the compensation to a few property-holders, therefore, the talks with them are underway.

The CSMC has to construct a cement concrete road from Roshan Gate to Town Hall. As per the old Development Plan, the width of the road is 50 feet. Presently, the encroachments from both sides have narrowed the road and caused traffic congestion regularly. Earlier, the CSMC had acquired a handful number of properties and as per the CSMC record, the office paid compensation to these affected property holders way back in 1999.

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has instructed the anti-encroachment squad to widen the city’s important road. Acting upon the orders, the civic officials completed the marking process (from Manzoorpura to Roshan Gate) and will implement the demolition drive from Friday. Earlier, the municipal corporation had instructed the property holders to raze their properties voluntarily.

Joshi mentioned completing the drive before the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan. After acquiring the properties, the construction of the road will be done by the Smart City Office.