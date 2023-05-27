CSMC throws failure party for students failing in HSC exam
May 27, 2023
• India's first ‘failure party’ in the city.
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is all set to record in the country by organising a ‘failure party’ for the students who had either failed in the recently declared 12th board results or secured fewer marks.
The party-cum-programme will be held at Light House, next to Dharamveer Sambhaji School in Cidco N 5 sector, on June 6, 2023, at 10 AM.
The failure party is the concept of the municipal commissioner and Smart City chief executive officer (CEO) G Sreekanth. The motto behind organising the party is to motivate these ‘special’ students and shape their careers by giving direction to them to stand on their feet to excel in the exams or explore other career opportunities at this vertex point.
The civic chief has appealed to the parents to send their sons or daughters to this programme. He said, "I am going to participate in this program and interact with the students on the occasion."