CSMC to adopt solar energy to reduce burden of power bills

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The expenses on water supply, street lights, and electricity consumption in various sections of the municipal corporation are steadily increasing. To reduce these costs, the administration has started moving towards renewable energy. Solar panels are being installed wherever space is available. The goal is to reduce electricity bills by at least 50 per cent within the next one and a half to two years.

The municipal corporation has to pay an electricity bill of Rs 1.5 crore every month for the city's water supply. Besides, the bill for street lights in the city is also up to Rs 1 crore. In addition, the bills for all the offices go up to Rs 50 to 55 lakh. The increasing electricity bills have become a major concern for the municipal corporation. As a result, the administration has adopted the policy of setting up small solar projects. This policy will have to be implemented sooner or later, and therefore, the process has already begun, said executive engineer (Electrical Branch) Mohini Gaikwad.

Solar Energy projects for municipal schools

Solar Energy projects are going to be implemented in all municipal corporation schools. Preparations in this regard have already begun, with certain phases being defined. A tender has been issued for an 80 KW project at Meltron Hospital. Surveys have also been conducted at other locations, including Siddharth Garden, for implementing similar projects. Over 200 sites have been inspected at the primary level.

Search for 100-acre land

Efforts are also underway to acquire 100 acres of unused private or government land around the city. The land should ideally be close to an MSEDCL substation. The electricity generated at this location will be supplied to the substation. The amount of electricity provided by the municipal corporation will be deducted from the electricity bill accordingly.