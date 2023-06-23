CSMC to conduct typing test of all clerks

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner, G Sreekanth, today expressed disappointment when the women clerks in the education section at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) headquarters failed to give typing demonstrations before him during his surprise visit, this afternoon.

It so happened that the civic chief planned to inspect the ongoing works of the General Body meeting hall on the second floor of the headquarters. It was locked. As a result, he decided to visit different sections on the floor.

He visited Development Plan (DP) Unit, Legal Advisor, Establishment, NULM, Labour and last was the Education section.

Few women staff were sitting in the office. The civic chief then asked them who is the clerk. The three women came forward saying that they are the clerks (confirmed staff). One female contractual staff was also present in the section.

The civic chief told the confirmed clerks to do typing on the computer. One lady clerk told him that she cannot type as she has got panicked. The second one told that she is learning to type. The civic chief then inquired about their salaries and was shocked to learn that they were drawing Rs 45,000 per month. The municipal commissioner told them if they do not know typing then why should we give so much salaries? Later on, the woman working on the contract, however, typed confidently. On inquiry, she told that she gets

Rs 9,500 per month.

Expressing his displeasure, the civic chief ordered the administration to conduct the typing test of all the clerks working in different sections of the CSMC.

It has been found that there is a huge workload on contractual staff in many sections of the CSMC, while the confirmed staff enjoy all liberties like they get good salaries and the workload is four to five times less than contractual staff in their sections, it is learnt.