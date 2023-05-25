CSMC to crush 450 MT garbage from June!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If all goes well, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is hoping to process 450 metric tons (MT) of mixed garbage (which is 100 per cent) from next month.

Presently, the CSMC is processing 150 MT of garbage each at Padegaon and Chikalthana plants and the third plant at Harsul is all set to start its operation soon. The machinery to process 150 MT has been installed and it is expected to start from next month, said the sources.

It may be noted that the civic administration had outsourced the garbage collection to a contractor. The private agency claims that 400 to 450 MT of garbage is generated in the city every day.

Hence, after processing 300 MT of garbage at Padegaon and Chikalthana, a quantity of 100 to 150 MT of garbage was lying unprocessed every day. The administration faced many difficulties in the Harsul plant. The project was stalled for one and a half years due to the land acquisition process.

Six months ago, the CSMC handed over the land to N K Company for erecting a tin shed.

After its completion, another agency Mayo Vessels installed the processing machines. Meanwhile, a few minor works are underway as of today, it is learnt.

The CSMC is all set to process 150 MT of garbage at the Harsul plant daily from next month. Meanwhile, Mayo Company has been permitted to sell fertilizer manufactured from garbage to farmers as there is a great demand for it.

It is learnt that there are separate points for processing 100 per cent of garbage under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Hence the civic administration for sure will be processing 100 pc garbage soon. There are very few municipal corporations in the state that process cent per cent garbage waste.

Row over mixed garbage

Despite serving reminders, it is alleged that the garbage contractor is not segregating dry and wet garbage at the source. Instead, it is unloading mixed garbage only. Sorting the garbage before processing is time-consuming and it delays the further process.

Functioning of Biogas project

The operation of the Biogas project started at Kanchanwadi, a month ago. The municipal corporation has deployed its 10 employees. Meanwhile, the mechanical section has submitted a proposal to install a machine valuing Rs 35 lakh to convert biogas into electricity.