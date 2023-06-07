CSMC to develop one app offering multi-services online

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Smart City Office are providing many citizens-centric facilities. Presently, to avail of services online citizens have to use different mobile apps and follow different procedures. Hence the civic administration is now thinking of developing one mother app providing different services with one click.

If all goes well, the municipal corporation hopes of introducing 5-6 services from the first week of August.

The citizens have to visit different sections and offices to avail the different services of the municipal corporation. Besides, there is no guarantee that the work will be done after making rounds or greasing the palms. Hence the citizens express their displeasure and also malign the image of the CSMC. It is also observed that the works are being delayed many a time for some ‘hidden’ expectations. To put an end to this practice, the municipal administration seems to have decided to adopt modern technology and focus on rendering quality services and facilities online. The decision was taken a long back. The Smart City Office is developing an e-Governance system by spending a sum of Rs 26 crore on software and system upgradation.

Presently, the CSMC encourages depositing property tax online. The other facilities which are to be started in August include issuing Birth and Death Registration certificates, Smart City Bus schedule and timetable, tracking of Ghanta Gadis, Health Services and issuing Building Permissions through BPMS Centre. Besides, the civic administration will also redress the grievances or complaints received online from the citizens.

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth confirmed that the work to provide multi-services online is underway by the Smart City Office. The aim is to provide all facilities to citizens at their doorsteps. The details on the utilisation of the app, the format of order and the required documents to be attached will be released soon.

Sreekanth said that all the services and the facilities of the CSMC will be provided through the mother app with one click from August. We aim at transforming people into smart citizens with their cooperation.