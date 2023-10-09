CSMC to draft tourism policy

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lakhs of tourists from different parts of the world and our country visit the tourism capital of Maharashtra, every year. To enhance the arrivals of the tourists, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to frame a tourism policy so as to render quality service to the tourists while in the city.

The CSMC administrator ordered the appointment of an officer on contractual basis to frame the policy.

It may be noted that the civic chief G Sreekanth while addressing in one session at Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) convention which was held in the city last week had assured the delegates of taking steps and measures to boost tourism.

Meanwhile, a delegation of tour operators met the municipal commissioner on Monday. During the meeting they stressed on the need of framing tourism policy; facilities to promote medical tourism; starting of open buses like in Mumbai, A/C buses, development of museums, beautification of landmarks, food festival and Khau Galli etc. The proposal has to be made. He instructed the deputy commissioner Rahul Suryawanshi to appoint an officer on contract basis for three months to draft policy and prepare the proposals.

The CSMC will undertake various development works. Hence the civic chief ordered publishing of a quarterly magazine to inform people about the works. He also told the officers to constitute a committee to look after the quarterly magazine.