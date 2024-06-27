CSMC to draft water policy validating for 30 years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bid to overcome every year’s acute water scarcity in the city, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has geared up to draft a Water Policy. Besides, to empower water management and tackle day-to-day grievances relating to water supply, the CSMC has scheduled to conduct an international-level water conference in the city on August 13 and 14.

The CSMC administrator G Sreekanth said, “ The work to draft water policy has been started. It will help CSMC to plan water utility (for multiple purposes) in the city in the next 30 years. The policy will guide on usage of water for various purposes like drinking, non-drinking, industrial, maintaining parks and gardens, construction, etc. The policy will also have warnings on the wastage of huge quantities of water for flushing the toilets and sewerage. We will invite the participation of stakeholders and experts to draft the policy which will decide the water future of the city. Under the ease of doing, the policy will also mention the usage of smart digital technology (like an app for sharing updates on water supply, areawise water supply schedule, notifications about delays, tax details, and online payments.”

As reported earlier, the new water supply scheme valuing Rs 2,740 crore aims at meeting the demand for water in the city till 2050.

Sreekanth underlined that the international-level water conference will be held on August 13 and 14 at MGM’s Rukmini Hall. Experts across the globe including from the city, state, and India will be invited to share their expertise on water management and the future. Their expertise will help us in improving and making the water distribution system effective, save wastage of water (in the form of leakages), etc. Besides, the water policy will also be announced at the conference, he said.