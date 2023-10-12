CSMC to get 7th deputy commissioner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will soon be witnessing the joining of seventh deputy commissioner Ankush Pandhare, on deputation, soon.

Earlier, there were only two deputy commissioners, out of which, one was deputed by the state government. As per the new staffing pattern the post of one deputy commissioner has been created for the Cidco-Hudco sector. Earlier, the state had approved the six posts of deputy commissioners. Of which, four were sent on deputation. Now, the deputation of the seventh deputy commissioner is worrying the civic administration. They are suggesting having three deputy commissioners of the municipal corporation and other three from the state government. There are many other posts which had to be filled on deputation, but the state administration is not filling them. For the past two years there has been no education officer to look after education affairs in the municipal corporation.