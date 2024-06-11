CSMC to give water connection to every house in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator, G Sreekanth, today ordered the new water supply scheme’s contractor ‘GVPR’ to start giving water connections (residential, commercial and semi-commercial etc) to all in the areas where the work of laying water distribution pipeline has been completed.

“ The contractor has been ordered to complete the laying of water distribution pipelines in different corners of the city. He has been instructed to give water connection to every house in every lane, and complete the work on priority. The formality of whether the connection is legal or illegal would be completed later on. A special drive will be launched for it. Besides, the decision of water connections to all intends to avoid further digging of roads to lay individual pipeline after its construction,” explained G Sreekanth.

Zero tolerance for clogging of rainwater

The civic chief conducted zone wise meeting to review the status of pre-monsoon maintenance works. He inquired about the spots where there is clogging of rainwater on main and important roads. Hence he ordered the ward engineers to prepare a list of spots (old and new) where there is clogging of rainwater and remove it on top priority. “ They have been directed to make permanent solutions to prevent clogging of rain water through constructing storm water drains or catchpits,” said the civic chief.

Clogging spots

The clogging of rainwater near Aurangabad Hospital, Barapulla Bridge, Bibi ka Maqbara to Aurangabad Caves road, opp to S B College Bus Stop (in Zone I), near Salim Ali Lake, near Rose Garden (Zone II), opposite SBOA School (Zone IV), Kamgar Chowk, ST Colony (Zone VI), near Ambassador Hotel, Motiwalanagar, Jawahar Colony, Shantiniketan Colony (Zone VII), MIT College road (Zone VIII) and Sangramnagar Bridge (Zone X).

“The construction of around 90 per cent roads under various heads have been completed in the city. Hence the civic officials should ensure there is be no clogging of rain water on them and also the rainwater does not storm in the nearby residential and commercial areas,” stressed the administrator.