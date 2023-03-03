CSMC to make independent provision of funds for 61 roads

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has invited four tenders to develop 61 roads by spending a fund of Rs 80 crore during the last month.

Today, the CSMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari held a pre-bid meeting today and lend his ears to the problems and suggestions of the contractors.

He informed them that the CSMC has made provisions for independent funds to construct the above roads. He also reduced some terms and conditions mentioned in the tenders. The meeting was attended by contractors and representatives of different aspiring companies.

The road works had been divided into four packages. The contractors have to submit their quotations by March 13. The pre-bid meeting was attended by additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, city engineer A B Deshmukh, chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule, head of vigilance cell M B Kazi and executive engineer B D Phad.

The contractors suggested the civic officials make a provision of separate and independent funds for the road works. In response to this, the municipal corporation administrator has ordered the chief accounts officer to make a provision of Rs 100 crore for the roads.

The meeting also discussed the machinery and equipment required by the contractors. The condition of depositing Rs 25 lakh as an earnest deposit has been reduced to Rs 15 lakh.

It may be noted that the value of each package is Rs 20 crore and it comprises 15 roads. The cement concrete road of length 40 kilometres will be constructed in the city. The tender will be open on March 15 and after checking the technical and financial capacities, the further process will be started by CSMC.