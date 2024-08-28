CSMC to open Adventure Park to public on August 29

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has established an Adventure Park at Swami Vivekanand Garden on TV Centre Road. Besides, playgrounds with equipment for small children have been developed at 68 locations in the city using District Planning Committee (DPC) funds. Hence the guardian minister Abdul Sattar will inaugurate both these projects at Swami Vivekanand Garden tomorrow at 2 pm. Later on, the minister will also grace foundation stone laying ceremonies for the construction of two turf fields on August 29.

Currently, small children are more engrossed in mobile games than playing in playgrounds. To encourage them to participate in outdoor games, the municipal corporation has initiated extensive measures by spending crores of rupees. The above garden covers an area of 22 acres. Hence the CSMC plans to develop a large City Central Park here and has already begun work in this direction. In the first phase, the CSMC developed a spacious Adventure Park on approximately 2 acres of land. This park, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.57 crore, features 30 types of various adventure games, including balance sections, wall climbing, net climbing, cycle ropeway, skywalk, pole rope, suspension bridge, and others.

The District Planning Committee (DPC) has allocated Rs 9.96 crore to CSMC. This fund has been used to install play equipment or amusement items at 68 locations for children. Accordingly, the guardian minister will dedicate these projects to the public at Swami Vivekananda Garden. Afterward, at 3 pm, the foundation stone for the development of Astro turf at an open ground in N-11 and at a Municipal School in Kiradpura will be laid by the guardian minister.