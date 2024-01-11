CSMC to publish names of 21 default tax-payers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation has intensified the drive to recover old and current year property and water taxes in the last quarter of the financial year.

The deputy commissioner Aparna Thete said, we have served the Form 1 notice to the default tax-payers and then served Form 3 notice directing them to pay their taxes and dues within 21 days. Besides, we have started serving Form 4 notice from Wednesday (January 10) to 45 property-holders. To evade action, 14 property-holders responded to the notice and paid the taxes. Meanwhile, we will be publishing the names of 21 property-holders in the newspaper to alert them before initiating action of seizing their properties and auctioning them.”

It may be noted that the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth is focussing on maximum property and water taxes. The CSMC administration has recorded a collection of Rs 112 crore (both property and water tax) on January 9. The civic administration has vowed to meet the target collection of property tax and water tax by the end of March.