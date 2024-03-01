CSMC to recover Rs 5 crore from principal land-owner

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth today has underlined that the civic administration will be recovering the expense to the tune of Rs 5 crore from the principal land-owner, for allegedly marking plots illegally on the road sanctioned under Development Plan in Vishrantinagar. The civic chief also clarified that the CSMC will be registering a case against those involved in the illegal activity.

The 80-feet wide Development Plan road was mentioned by the then planning authority Cidco. It was adjacent to the railway tracks passing through Mukundwadi. The road extended from Zhenda Chowk to Vishwakarma Chowk. However, the land mafia marked the plots illegally on the open space reserved for the road and sold out the plots in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh to the poor people. The residents also made kutcha and pucca constructions as per their respective financial conditions. However, G Sreekanth ordered removal of these encroachments last week. Accordingly, the construction of cement road has also been started by removing the debris and levelling the surface.

While speaking to newsmen on Friday morning, G Sreekanth said, “The citizens should ensure whether the plot they wish to purchase is legal or not. They should verify the land details from the municipal corporation and obtain details about the reservations of land for different purposes. The citizens should prefer buying layout plots only.”

“ The CSMC has recorded an expense of Rs 5 crore in implementing the drive to remove the encroachments. Hence the said amount will be recovered from the principal land-owner. If he is not alive, it would be recovered from his family members (heirs). Besides, I have also ordered to register cases against those who are guilty in this illegal activity,” he stressed.