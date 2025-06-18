CSMC to start women staff operated fuel pump in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city’s first municipal corporation petrol pump, located at the Central Octroi Naka, is running successfully. The second pump at Nakshatrawadi is also generating good revenue. Now, a third fuel pump is being set up in the Shahanoormiyan Dargah area. On Wednesday, IOC (Indian Oil Corporation) officially handed over the dealership letter to Municipal Administrator G Sreekanth. This new petrol pump, painted in pink, will be operated entirely by women, providing employment to at least 15 women.

About five years ago, the municipal corporation launched its first petrol pump—‘Pragati Petrol Pump’—at the Central Octroi Naka. It has since been generating annual revenue of ₹1.5 to ₹2 crore for the civic body while also creating job opportunities for local youth. Recently, the second pump was inaugurated at Nakshatrawadi, staffed by specially-abled employees. Now, the third pump is being developed on municipal land near Shahanoormiyan Dargah. It will provide employment to 15 women.

On Wednesday, IOC’s regional head Deepak Kumar Sinha handed over the dealership letter to the municipal administrator. CSMC’s additional city engineer A B Deshmukh, executive engineer Amol Kulkarni, junior engineer Vaibhav Gaurkar, IOC senior manager Dheerajkumar, and manager Ganesh Khetri were present on the occasion.

Once the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for four other locations are obtained, construction of the pump will begin. The new petrol pump is expected to be operational within the next three to four months, says the CSMC’s executive engineer.