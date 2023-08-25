CSMC to stop functioning of 700 mm size pipeline

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) water supply section today clarified that it would stop lifting and distributing water through 700 mm old main pipeline from this summer season.

The executive engineer K M Phalak said, “The 700 mm pipeline has completed its life expectancy. Its condition is very dilapidated. Hence the laying of an alternative 900 mm pipeline is underway on a war-footing basis. Out of 40 kms, the pipeline has been laid up to 20 kms length. We are aiming to start the distribution of water through a new pipeline before summer. The water treatment plant of 24 MLD capacity is being constructed at Pharola. The strengthening of the system will help us to lift and get at least 170-180 MLD of water in the city. Later on, the functioning of the old 700 mm pipeline will be stopped.”

The storage of water in Jayakwadi Dam is 33 per cent. The storage of water in Harsul Tank can quench the thirst for at least two months. The water supply schedule in the city was disrupted due to technical reasons, but now the citizens are getting water on the fourth or fifth day, Phalak claimed. He was speaking at the press conference organised by municipal commissioner G Sreekanth at the headquarters today.

The executive engineer underlined that the city water distribution would get affected after the storage of water in Harsul Tank gets totally exhausted. Then the water supply will have to be done after a gap of five days.

Increase in number of tankers

The CSMC has deployed 90 tankers to supply water in the ‘No Network’ areas in the city. If the rainfall is satisfactory then the CSMC will have to supply water through tankers to many localities. Hence there is a possibility that the number of tankers is likely to increase in future, he pointed out.

The CSMC gets 1.5 MLD of water from MIDC to supply water through tankers. Meanwhile, the CSMC has stopped filling its tankers for the last two days as the colour of water was pale yellow. After testing of water from the laboratory the CSMC will resume filling the tankers, it is learnt.