CSMC to submit development proposal of Rs 101 crore in DPC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Proposals worth Rs 101 crore for various development works will be submitted by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to the District Planning Committee (DPC). A review meeting of the DPC committee is likely to be held on January 26. Hence, the proposals will be submitted, later on.

The CSMC does not have funds for special innovative projects. Previously, the corporation had taken funds from the DPC for various development works. This fund can be used for the development of both urban and rural areas. It has been alleged that in the past few years, the highest funds have been allocated to Paithan and Sillod. Before the assembly elections, many development works were approved. However, there is a possibility that the works for which work orders have not been issued may get cancelled.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has entrusted the responsibility of the guardian minister for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Sanjay Shirsat. He has a good understanding of urban issues and is also well-informed about the financial situation of the municipal corporation. As a result, it was expected that the corporation would receive funds from the DPC. A proposal will be submitted to the Social Welfare Department for the release of Rs 75 crore. This fund will be allocated under the Dalit Basti Improvement Scheme.

Proposal preparation underway

The CSMC administrator G Sreekanth said that a request for funds will be made for projects such as Garware Stadium, Pet Park, Central Garden at TV Centre, the construction of a Divyang Bhavan, etc. Proposals worth around Rs 101 crore rupees are expected to be submitted, he said.