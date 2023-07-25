CSMC to submit revised recruitment proposal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has received approval from the State Government to recruit 125 officers and employees in various categories, but the recruitment process is being delayed by the private agency appointed citing one or the other reasons. Hence, instead of stopping the recruitment process, the civic administration will soon be submitting a revised proposal of recruiting 300 posts to the state government for fresh approval, said the additional commissioner Ranjit Patil on Monday.

As per the new staffing pattern, the CSMC has a sanction of 5,202 posts, but the actual strength of officers and employees working is 2,965, while the remaining 2,237 posts are lying vacant. Referring to these vacant posts, the government had permitted the corporation to fill up 125 positions as per the requirement. Moreover, it has also granted a concession in extending the limit of establishment expenses.

The process of filling posts in the categories of Groups I to III has been initiated. Two posts have been filled up, while the remaining 123 positions will be filled through the agency - IBPS appointed by the government. Presently, there is a dire need for employees in various sections. Hence the civic administration will obtain fresh information from all the heads of various sections (HoDs) and the revised proposal of recruiting 300 posts will be forwarded to the state government for approval. The new proposal will include filling of posts like Junior Engineers, Deputy Fire Officers, Sanitation Inspectors, Livestock Supervisors, Drivers in the Fire Brigade Section, Tracers, Assistant Garden Superintendents, Firemen and Clerks.