CSMC to teach robotics in more civic schools

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth today underlined that the classes of French and German languages in the municipal corporation-run schools will be started from the new academic year. He also acknowledged that the robotics classes will also be extended in maximum civic schools from next year.

Sreekanth was speaking at a function organised to felicitate the municipal school students for representing India in the Robotex International 2024, held in Estonia (Europe) on December 6 and 7, 2024. It may be noted that the CSMC is teaching robotics to civic students through an NGO Robotex India-Pune.

Three students Ziyan Shaikh, Irfan Shaikh and Huzefa Shaikh (all from IXth standard) are from the CSMC school in Naregaon – and one student Anjali Gaikwad (from IXth standard) is from the CSMC school in Indiranagar-Baijipura. Earlier, these students had excelled in Robotics Line Follower.

The civic chief said that our students are full of talent, therefore, he would ensure that they do not lag behind any other school students in competitions. There is a need to just provide an opportunity to them, he pointed out.

The parents and teachers also expressed their views on the occasion. The additional commissioner Santosh Wahule, chief auditor Shivaji Naikwade, deputy commissioner Lakhichand Chavan, education controller Ganesh Dandge, education officer Bharat Tingote, CPS headmaster Sangeeta Tajwe, Pravin Narwade, along with Manisha Sawant and Mohit Wakode from Robotex India (Pune), representatives from Sterlite Technologies Limited, and others were present. The assistant programme officer Dnyandev Sangale conducted the proceedings and also proposed a vote of thanks.