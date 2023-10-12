CSMC to utilise 2 pc cess on upkeep of heritage

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal corporation (CSMC), every year, collects development cess from applicants seeking building permissions from its Town Planning section. Now, 2 percent of this cess collection will be hereafter utilised for the conservation of heritage in the city. This was decided in the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) meeting which was held on Tuesday.

The meeting chaired by the HCC president Jayant Deshpande was attended by veteran historian Dr Shaikh Ramzan, municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, deputy director (Town Planning) Manoj Garge, city engineer A B Deshmukh, Adv Swapnil Joshi and other members.

The Town Planning (TP) section tabled different proposals before the members in the meeting. The important proposal was granting no-objection to the metro project which will be passing adjacent to the Rangeen Gate. The HCC instructed that the structural engineer and the city engineer should both submit an undertaking stating that there will be no harm to the heritage structure (Rangeen Gate) due to the metro project.

The committee also recommended demarcating the surroundings of the heritage structures to prevent further encroachments and constructions in the periphery. The committee also ordered specific mention of the heritage structures in the city development plan.

The preservation of other heritage structures was also discussed in the meeting.