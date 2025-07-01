CSMC warns sanitation inspectors of suspension, termination

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Municipal administrator G. Shreekanth has issued a strict warning to all sanitation inspectors, citing in discipline in appearance and conduct while on duty in police-like uniforms. Inspectors with untidy hair, unshaven faces, or those consuming gutkha or tobacco during work hours face immediate suspension or termination.

Amid the ongoing anti-encroachment drive backed by 400 police personnel, several sanitation inspectors, dressed like police, were found behaving irresponsibly, prompting police objections. Following a Lokmat report, the civic body took serious note. Deputy commissioner Nandkishore Bhombe has now issued a circular with a strict dress and conduct code: inspectors must wear clean official uniforms with ID cards, polished shoes, and maintain neat grooming. Addictions and personal accessories like earrings are banned on duty. Violations will lead to disciplinary action or contract termination, the circular warns.