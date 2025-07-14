CSMRDA to begin widening of 10 roads; highways

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has recently launched an intensive road widening campaign in the city. On similar lines, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority (CSMRDA) has also initiated marking work through the Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation (MIDC), and other related agencies to make 10 major roads within its jurisdiction encroachment-free. The authority will seek assistance from the CSMC to demolish properties and acquire land identified during the marking process.

A total of 313 villages from five tehsils are included in the CSMRDA. Besides, 26 fringe villages from the Cidco area have also been brought under its jurisdiction. This entire region adjoins the city. In a meeting held last week, Metropolitan Commissioner and Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar instructed the PWD, MIDC, and other concerned agencies to carry out marking for the widening of ten key roads by removing encroachments on national and state highways within the authority's limits.

The encroachments falling within the already acquired land for roads are being identified. Since the authority does not have its own demolition mechanism, it will take help from the police and the municipal corporation for the encroachment removal drive.

Support from CSMC and Police

Orders were issued to mark the total width of national and state highways within the authority’s limits. A review of this will be taken soon. This will reveal how many encroachments exist within the acquired road land. Assistance from the police and the municipal corporation will be taken to remove them, said the metropolitan commissioner and divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar.

Roads being marked within the authority’s limits

Daulatabad T-Point to Ellora Road

Cambridge School to Karmad

Balapur to Pandharigaon (Dhule–Solapur and Beed Bypass)

Georai to Kaudgaon (Paithan Road)

Cantonment Area to Rahimpur (Nagar Road)

A S Club Chowk to Ranjangaon Pol (Ghoti Road)

Karodi to Pachpirwadi (Dhule–Solapur Route)

Ohar to Mamnapur (Jatwada Road)

Sawangi Lake to Builda (Jalgaon Road) and

Sawangi to Cambridge School (State Highway 217).