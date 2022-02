Cultural prog at Kidzee School

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

A special cultural programme was held at Kidzee Preschool. It was hosted by Swargiri Music Academy, khadkeshwar. A total of 45 students presented songs and dance. Chief guests Rajani Nagvanshi, Kedar Deshmukh, Tausif Khan, Kiran Sharma, Ashok Chavan, Azim siddiqui feted them.