Cultural programmes organised at Kachner

Aurangabad, March 16:

Various cultural programmes have been organised at Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner on March 18 on the occasion of Falgun Shukla Purnima. The boliya will be held from 8 am to 10 am followed by Panchamrut Abhishek of Bhagwan Parshwanath. The religious programmes will be held with the blessings of Acharya Kunthu Sagar Ji Maharaj. The programmes will be telecast through the zoom app. Mahaprasad will be distributed to the devotees after Maha Arti.