Curiosity, discipline & hard work imp to be successful researcher
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 28, 2023 07:05 PM 2023-02-28T19:05:11+5:30 2023-02-28T20:34:24+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: “Man is the most intelligent creation in the world as he has discovered many things. One can be a successful researcher if one follows the three-point formula-‘curiosity, discipline and hard work,” said Dr M K Sahib, a noted scientist.
He was speaking in a programme organised on ‘Science for World Health’ at CFART Hall of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday as part of the ‘National Science Day celebration.
Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the ceremony while dean of Science and Technology faculty Dr Bhalchandra Waykar and Dr Pravin Wakte also graced the event.
Dr M K Sahib said that Science Day is playing an important role in giving a new direction to the thoughts of youths.
"Young researchers should explore self-existence in science age in which science has proved time and again to make anything happen or not in the world. Covid has given a new outlook about life to man," he added. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that spiritualism is needed for peace of mind in today's busy life like a man needs science for progress.