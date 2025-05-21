Cute Ducklings students excel
May 21, 2025
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Sani Deshpande of Cute Ducklings Public school added one more feather in her cap as she scored 100% marks in the 10th board examination 2025. A national chess champion, Sani has proved her excellence in academics also. Yashita Mundada (95.60%) and Raghunandan Akolkar (95%) were among the school toppers.
Sani achieved this success by hard work, being regular in studies and keeping herself stress-free.
School director Kiran Yambal, principal Vijaya Vipra and all teachers congratulated her.