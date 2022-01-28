Cutting electricity connections is breach of FSA

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

Cutting the electricity connections of the farmers for the pending electricity bills by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) is the breach of the food safety Act (FSA). Hence, legal notices have been sent in this regard to principal secretary of Government of Maharashtra, secretary of Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC)and concerned officers, informed the national president of Swatantra Bharat Party Anil Ghanwat.

As per section 65 of the Indian Electricity Act 2003, the state government has given advanced funds to the company. Hence, legal notices have been sent to the chief secretary of the state, principal secretary of agriculture department, principal secretary of energy department, MERC and MSEDCL. Other means should be implemented for recovery of the bills but electricity should not be interrupted and it bring the food safety in danger, as mentioned in the notices.