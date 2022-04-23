Cyber police arrest second accused in Rs 21.5L cheating case

Aurangabad, April 23:

An International and Inter-state gang member posing as a foreign national developed friendship with a city woman through Facebook. He bluffed her that he has sent expensive gifts and on the pretext of clearing the gifts from the Delhi Airport duped her of Rs 21.50 lakh. A case was registered with Cidco police station in this regard. The police have arrested the second accused from UP on Friday. The amount transferred by the complainant was deposited in his bank account.

The cyber police station team investigated the matter through technical analysis and found that the mastermind of the fraud was in Delhi. The police arrested the accused Ashishikumar Bhagwandeep Maurya from Delhi, a few days back. However, the second accused Brijesh Indramani Shukla (Khalilabad, Kabirnagar district, UP) was still at large.

The police team received the information that Shukla was at Khalilabad. The team went to UP and arrested him.

Police said a woman from Cidco came in contact with a man from Germany through Facebook. They used to chat regularly. He told her that he has sent her some expensive gifts and some foreign currency.

After a few days, she received a call from an unknown person, who told her that he is a customs officer there is a parcel in her name at Delhi Airport and it contained gold, foreign currency, and expensive gifts, all amounting to crores of rupees. Hence, it is a breach of law and action will be taken against her. He then asked her to deposit Rs 21.50 lakh in the account of Brijesh Shukla for clearing the articles. Accordingly, she transferred the said amount. In the investigation, it was found that there was a European and one Nigerian national also involved and the police are investigating in this direction.

When realized that she has been taken for a ride, she lodged a complaint with the Cidco police station. Considering the complication of the case, it was handed over to the cyber police station.

