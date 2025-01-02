Cyber Security Competition on Police Raising Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A District-Level Cyber Security Competition Exam will be held on 6th January (11 am to 12 pm) as part of Police Raising Day celebrations, under the leadership of SP Dr. Vinayakumar Rathod.

The event, involving 12,250 students from 46 schools, focuses on cyber fraud and social media addiction. Students from grades 8 to 10 will answer 30 multiple-choice questions. The competition aims to raise awareness among school students about cyber frauds on platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and online games as well as social media addiction. QR codes with study material will be displayed in schools, encouraging students, teachers and parents to access the information. Top performers will receive certificates, trophies, and prizes. The SP has urged active participation and sharing of the QR code to spread cyber safety awareness. Scan the QR code to download the Cyber Security Awareness Booklet.

(QR PHOTO)