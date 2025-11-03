Cybercrime victims from rural areas rush to city police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A growing number of cybercrime victims from Daulatabad and Khuldabad are reaching the city cyber police station to file complaints, as local police stations continue to redirect such cases to the cyber unit.

Officials said the city cyber police receive around 88 to 90 visitors daily, most of them victims of online fraud. Many villagers are still unaware of what constitutes a cybercrime, making them easy targets for scammers. Police sources admitted that cyber awareness drives have failed to make a strong impact among rural citizens. They also expressed concern that the two-day training provided to officers at local stations is insufficient to handle the rising number of digital crime cases. Experts stress the need for better training, wider awareness, and local-level cyber cells to ensure quicker response and prevent citizens from being repeatedly defrauded.