Cyclist warkari dies after dash by bus

Aurangabad, March 20:

A bicyclist warkari died after a dash by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus going from Paithan towards Aurangabad at Gevrai Tanda on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Jimsingh Devrao Chavan (50, Malegaon, Nashik), informed Chikalthana police station PI Devidas Gaat.

The Warkaris are going to Paithan through Dindis for Nath Shashthi. On Sunday, Jimsingh was going to Paithan on bicycle. A MSRTC bus (MH20 BL 2165) dashed him. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

The Chikalthana police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and took Jimsingh to the hospital. The doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered with Chikalthana police station.