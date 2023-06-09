Dacoit absconding for 32 years arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Bidkin police arrested a dacoit absconding for the past 32 years at Bhalgaon in Ahmednagar district on Tuesday. The arrested has been identified as Ashok Vinayak Barde.

Police said, five dacoits executed a dacoity on a farm of Murlidhar Changhate at Gadhe Gangapur in Paithan tehsil in 1991. They severely beat the people living on the farm and robbed them of valuables worth Rs 3,250. A case was registered with Bidkin police station. After the investigation, the police arrested three accused but Ashok Barde was absconding since then.

Meanwhile, the police received the information that Ashok is working at a brick kiln at Puntamba. The police laid a trap but he fled from the scene.

On Tuesday, the police received the information that Ashok is coming to his native village at Bhalgaon in Nevasa tehsil. Under the guidance of SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, API Ganesh Survase, and his team disguised and laid a trap and arrested him.

The police action was executed by API Survase, PSI Manesh Jadhav, Sandeep Dhanedhar, Amol Magar, and others.