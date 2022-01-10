Dacoit brothers conducting dacoities in Solapur arrested in city

Aurangabad, Jan 10:

Two dacoits brothers creating havoc and conducting dacoities in Solapur district were arrested by Aurangabad crime branch at Kailasnagar on Sunday night.

The arrested have been identified as Akash Nayal Bhosale (24) and Kanhaiyya Nayal Bhosale (27, both residents of Sindhkhed Raja, Buldhana).

Akash and Kanhaiyya, three months back conducted three dacoities in Barshi tehsil in Solapur district and later were staying in Aurangabad. They are hardcore criminals and several cases have been registered againt them in various police stations in Solapur districts.

They took a room on rent in Kailasnagar area and were staying there for the past three months. Crime branch PSI Datta Shelke received the information that they are staying here. Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav and Jinsi police station PI Vyankat Kendre, police team including PSI Shelke, ASI Sampat Rathod, Sunil Jadhav, Nandlal Chavan, Kiran Gavande, Omprakash Bankar, Navnath Khandekar, Sanjaysingh Rajpur and others laid a trap and arrested them. Both have been handed over to the Barshi police.