Daily citizen meetings ordered by Municipal Administrator

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a bid to address the growing concerns of citizens, Municipal Administrator G. Sreekanth has directed all department heads of the municipal corporation to be present at the office every evening from 4 to 5 pm. The move comes after reports of senior officers being absent for extended periods, causing significant inconvenience to the public. Sreekanth’s instructions aim to streamline the resolution of complaints and municipal issues, ensuring that citizens' voices are heard promptly.

During a meeting with department heads on Wednesday, Srikant outlined a series of measures to improve public services. These included the urgent updating of the municipal corporation's website, which is to feature detailed and easy-to-understand information about each department. Sreekanth emphasized that this update should be completed within 30 days, allowing citizens to access and download necessary information effortlessly.

Furthermore, the administrator called for immediate action on pending Right to Information (RTI) applications and suggested organizing workshops for Public Information Officers to enhance transparency. Due to the current shortage of officers, he proposed displaying photos of the CM, DCM and the Minister for Urban Development on the website to establish a sense of authority and accountability.

Focus on citizens’ comfort and safety

In a further push for improving civic amenities, Sreekanth directed the installation of information boards at the municipal headquarters to guide citizens to the correct departments. He also ordered the provision of basic facilities such as drinking water and seating arrangements for visitors. These efforts are aimed at creating a more welcoming environment for the public.

Urgent fire safety measures

In a move to enhance safety, Sreekanth also ordered an immediate fire audit of both municipal buildings. The audit will include inspections of fire extinguishers, electrical fittings, and the overall safety measures in place. Any deficiencies will be addressed promptly to ensure the safety of both employees and the public visiting the municipal offices.