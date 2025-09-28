Dam filled, But Maize and Cotton lost

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Heavy rains on Saturday night caused severe damage to kharif crops, though the Babuwadi dam, which supplies water to five villages, has reached 100% capacity, resolving the drinking water issue. However, the flood in the Dudhana River swept away the pipeline bridge, cutting off access to Sayyadpur village.

In the Ladsawangi region, torrential rain began around 9 PM on Saturday. By 5 AM on Sunday, the Dudhana River was in spate, and the bridge made of concrete pipes was washed away. Within just eight days, this was the second spell of excessive rainfall, leaving crops badly affected. Since maize, bajra, and soya-bean were at the podding stage, much of the harvested maize cobs kept aside by farmers were seen floating knee-deep in water.

In the Ladsawangi revenue division, 68 mm rainfall was recorded. Revenue Officer Ashish Surpam, Talathi Jaishali Mundhe, Agriculture Assistant Sudhakar Patil, and Village Development Officer Ramesh Suradkar inspected the waterlogged fields in Ladsawangi, Ramwadi, Bhogalwadi, and Sultanpur villages. They informed that a report will be submitted to higher authorities.

Babuwadi Dam filled

The Babuwadi dam, which supplies water to five villages, has reached full capacity, putting an end to water scarcity. However, with cotton bolls rotting, the kharif harvest that was almost within reach has slipped away, leaving farmers in stress.