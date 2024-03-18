Damage in 900-mm pipeline disrupts water supply to MIDC Shendra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The water fountains of more than 200 feet in height were formed when a 900-mm width pipeline supplying water to Shendra MIDC burst near Pimpalwadi Pirachi phata, on Paithan-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road, today afternoon. Meanwhile, lakhs of litres of water got wastage, and vehicle traffic on the main road got disrupted for more than an hour.

The pipeline burst on Monday at 1 pm when the jaw of a JCB pressed to repair a nearby damaged pipeline hit the Shendra MIDC pipeline. The water fountains of height of more than 200 feet were formed. The water supply started oozing out of the pipeline in pressure and the road got dipped into the water forming a river-like situation at the site. The traffic was disrupted and long queues of vehicles were formed. Till then lakhs of litres of water got wasted in the incident. The water due to its pressure stormed into the nearby 5-6 shops. They sustained huge losses due to the damage to their articles and materials in the shops. The tin-roofs of a few shops also got uprooted. The pumphouse personnel at Jayakwadi stopped the water supply after one hour. Hence the two-wheeler vehicle riders and other vehicle owners heaved a sigh of relief when the traffic restored normalcy after an hour.

It is learned that the fridge and other articles of a sweet shop got burnt. The computer set and printer also got damaged. The plumbing material and cement of an electric and hardware shop got damaged. Two fridges from an ice cream shop got burnt. Meanwhile, the loss of these shops is assessed to the tune of lakhs of rupees.