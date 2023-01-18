Damini refrains 30 from committing suicide

Aurangabad

In the modern era, cut-throat competition, depression, family disputes, failure in love affairs, and other stressful events in life have become common occurrences. People, especially teenage persons on several occasions succumb to failure and the thought of committing suicide is deeply engrossed in their minds. Preserving social commitment, the city police are always on the fore to help the persons attempting to commit suicide. In 2022, Damini Squad in the city police commissionerate refrained a total of 30 persons from committing suicide.

The persons who took the extreme step of committing suicide were from all age groups ranging from 16 years old to senior citizens. They tend to commit suicide by jumping into the lake or well, hanging themselves, consuming poison, jumping before the trains, self-immolation, and other means to end their lives. These 30 persons include both males and females, but the majority being the females.

There are numerous reasons why people are encouraged to end their lives. The students took extreme steps due to failure in examinations, pressure from family members, failure in a love affair, and others. Similarly, the reason for the middle-aged woman is primarily the family disputes and extra-marital affairs of the spouses. In one or two cases in 2022 were that senior women above 60 years old tried to commit suicide as their sons and daughters-in-law misbehave with them.

On receiving the information, the Damini Squad police officers rush to the spot. They take detailed information about the reason for suicide. They then try to counsel the person and his family members and refrain the person from committing suicide.

They tell them the ill effects of suicide and that it is no solution to any problem.

Well-trained officers counsel persons

Damini Squad PI Amrapali Tayade said the staff of the squad are well trained to refrain persons from committing suicide. Through their experience of many years, they knew how to handle the person who got into depression due to failure in life. Both the person and his family members are counseled. It is told that committing suicide is a crime and a written assurance is taken from the person. We have seen that in some cases, such persons need to be counseled by professional psychiatrists. If any psychiatrist is willing to render his services voluntarily, he can contact the police.

Damini squad members

PI Amrapali Tayade, API Sushma Pawar, PSI Anita Fasate, constabulary staff Subhash Mankar, Kalpana Kharat, Asha Gaikwad, Nirmala Wadede - Nimbhore, Rupa Sakla, Sujata Kharat, Sangeeta Paralkar, Manish Tamkhane, and Priyanka Bhivsane.

Woman tried to end life with 4 months old son

A 26 years old woman along with her four months old son was trying to commit suicide by jumping in front of a train in Mukundwadi area on January 12, 2023. PI of Vedantnagar police station Brahma Giri saw her and got suspicious about her activities. He called Damini Squad and she was counseled her and her husband. She told that he had an inter-caste marriage, but her husband after the marriage developed an extra-marital affair, he she wanted to end her life.

Old woman went tries to jump in Harsul lake

A 50-year-old woman due to torture from her family members tried to end her life by jumping in the Harsul Lake on December 17, 2022. Damini squad officers on receiving the information and refrained the old lady from committing suicide. They then warned her family members for not torturing her.

Suicide refraining cases tackled by Damini Squad

Year - No. of cases

2022 - 30

2021 - 22

2020 - 30

2019 - 07