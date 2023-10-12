Damini squad handover lost old woman to family members

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An 80-year-old woman returning home after meeting her daughter lost her way and wandering helplessly in the Bajajnagar area. The Damini Squad came to the rescue of the old lady and safely handed her over to her family members.

According to the details, Indubai Gangadhar Lahane (80) is a resident of Fatiyabad near Daulatabad. She came to Wadgaon Kolhati to meet her daughter on Wednesday morning. After meeting her, she left for Fatiyabad. However, she lost the way and reached Sai Mandir in Bajajnagar area. The nearby residents noticed the old lady was not leaving the temple even in the evening. They inquired about her family members and searched them in the nearby area. Later, they arranged her food and stay at night.

On Tuesday morning, Damini Squad head constable Subhash Mankar, Asha Gaikwad, Anita Khaire, and Kavita Dhanedhar went to the Sai Mandir and gained information about her family from her. They then contacted her son Laxman Lahane. He sent his son Vishnu to bring Indubai home. The squad handed her over to him at the Waluj MIDC police station. The family members heaved a sigh of relief and thanked Damini Squad for the help.